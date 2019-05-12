Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
22800 Schroeder
Eastpointe, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Basil the Great Catholic Church
22800 Schroeder
Eastpointe, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Picarella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Picarella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maria Picarella Obituary
Maria Picarella

- - Maria Picarella May 9, 2019 Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Loving mother of Sam (Lori), Maria (Bruce) Bushon, Sylvia (Tom) Danbert, Albert (Amy) and JoAnn (Joe) Forsythe and the late Anthony. Proud grandmother of 14 and 22 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Anita Kathawa and the late Sam Rizzo.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Monday, May 13, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 22800 Schroeder, Eastpointe. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery

Contributions to McLaren Hospice, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423 will be appreciated by the family.

Memories shared at www.bcfh.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now