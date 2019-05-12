|
Maria Picarella
- - Maria Picarella May 9, 2019 Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Albert L. Loving mother of Sam (Lori), Maria (Bruce) Bushon, Sylvia (Tom) Danbert, Albert (Amy) and JoAnn (Joe) Forsythe and the late Anthony. Proud grandmother of 14 and 22 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Anita Kathawa and the late Sam Rizzo.
Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Monday, May 13, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church, 22800 Schroeder, Eastpointe. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery
Contributions to McLaren Hospice, 1515 Cal Drive, Davison, MI 48423 will be appreciated by the family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019