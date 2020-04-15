|
Maria Teresa DiVito
Maria Teresa DiVito passed away at the age of 90, Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Loving wife of 60 years to the late Antonio, beloved mother of five children, adored grandmother of eight and great grandmother of two. She is survived by three sons, Benedetto (Lynn), Lawrence (Alice), Elio (Denise) and two daughters, Delia (Bill) and Elisa (Steve). A private visitation will held at McCabe Funeral Home, Farmington Hills. Followed by entombment at St, Hedwig Cemetery. A celebration-of-life memorial will be in her honor later this year. Condolences and memories may be sent to mccabefuneralhome.com where a full obituary is posted.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020