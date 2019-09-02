|
Marian Chatham
Detroit - Marian Chatham, age 90, passed away August 28, 2019, after a brief stay in the hospital. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas but spent most of her life in Detroit.
She had a wide circle of friends and enjoyed socializing with friends and family. She enjoyed travel, golf, skiing, cards and dice, and casino visits. Marian worked for 40 years at A & P in accounting and retired in 1990. She was preceded in death by her parents, James "Tex" and Dorothy Chatham and two brothers, Frank and Bill, and a sister, Ruth Chatham Misener. She leaves behind two nieces, two nephews, and many great and great-great nieces and nephews. There will be a graveside ceremony at Grand Lawn Cemetery on October 2 at 11:00.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8, 2019