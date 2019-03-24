Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Lying in State
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lakeshore,
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church,
157 Lakeshore
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Droll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Clarke Droll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marian Clarke Droll Obituary
Marian Clarke Droll

Grosse Pointe - Marian Clarke Droll passed away March 22, 2019 at her residence. Dear mother of Cindy Dirksen, Stacy (Eric) Fornell, Jennifer (Ben) Stormes and Kristin (Rick) Whitney. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Clarke and Scott Dirksen, Alison (Brendan), Oliver and Peter Fornell, Ben and Mark Stormes, Hugh, Elise and Hope Whitney. She had a successful career in public relations including time in Washington DC as a speech writer in the Reagan White House. In State Wednesday 11:30 AM at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI until the time of her funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Memorials appreciated to GP Animal Adoption and Children's Center of Detroit. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now