Grosse Pointe - Marian Clarke Droll passed away March 22, 2019 at her residence. Dear mother of Cindy Dirksen, Stacy (Eric) Fornell, Jennifer (Ben) Stormes and Kristin (Rick) Whitney. Loving grandmother of Brooke, Clarke and Scott Dirksen, Alison (Brendan), Oliver and Peter Fornell, Ben and Mark Stormes, Hugh, Elise and Hope Whitney. She had a successful career in public relations including time in Washington DC as a speech writer in the Reagan White House. In State Wednesday 11:30 AM at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lakeshore, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI until the time of her funeral Mass at 12 Noon. Memorials appreciated to GP Animal Adoption and Children's Center of Detroit. Share a memory at ahpeters.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019