|
|
Marian Dirker
Oak Park - Formerly of Saginaw, Michigan.
Beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Waltonwood University with her family at her side, at the age of 95 years. Marian Flowers was born on December 17, 1923 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of the late Percy and Edith (Frost) Flowers. She married William H. Dirker, he preceded her in death on December 27, 2007. Marian was a very loving mother and grandmother, she took great care and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are a son, Jim (Debbie) Dirker of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Nick Dirker, Kristy Dirker; a daughter-in-law, Denise Dirker. Also surviving are extended family and friends. Besides her parents and husband, Marian is preceded in death by a son, Ron Dirker; and sisters, Marie McDonagh, Lucille Preuss.
Funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at W. L. Case and Company Funeral Chapel, 4480 Mackinaw Road. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit the family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the chapel. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Humane Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 6, 2019