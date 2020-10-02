1/1
Marian L. Weaver Siedzik
1958 - 2020
Marian L. Weaver Siedzik

Marian L. Weaver Siedzik, 62, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 in Miami, FL. Marian was born February 19, 1958 in Detroit, MI to the late George and Milamae Weaver. She graduated from Lakeshore High School in 1976 and later that year she married the love of her life, Edward. In 1988 Marian and her family moved to FL. Marian earned her AS in Business Administration & Management and AS in Legal Assistant/Paralegal from Pasco Hernando State College. She was an avid reader who loved adventure, camping, spelunking, fishing, and writing short stories. Many of Marian's favorite memories were surrounded by family at Dale Hollow Lake. Marian loved her family dearly and as one of Jehovah's Witnesses looks forward to waking up in paradise to see her loved ones again.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Edward; dear sisters, Laura (Curt) Key and Doris Werner; a brother, George; a son, Gordon (Megan), a daughter, Anna (Ronnie) Torres, a daughter-in-law, Kimberly (Jeremy) Thurber-Herrell; nieces, Brandy and Ashley; a nephew, Rudy; four beautiful grandchildren, Kisa, Benjamin, Jude and Edith. She was preceded in death by a son, Eddie. Marian loved animals, so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pasco County Animal Services Amazon wish list at pascocountyfl.net/2252/donations, in her memory. Condolences at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Homes in Hudson, FL.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
