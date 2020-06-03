Marianna Cappo
Marianna Cappo nee Alessandro formally of Rochester Hills, August 2,1933 to May 30,2020 preceded in death by her husband Sam Cappo, Survived by 2 children and 9 grand children, a sister, nephew and many cousins. funeral service at Potere Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, Michigan Friday June 5,2020. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Marianna Cappo nee Alessandro formally of Rochester Hills, August 2,1933 to May 30,2020 preceded in death by her husband Sam Cappo, Survived by 2 children and 9 grand children, a sister, nephew and many cousins. funeral service at Potere Modetz Funeral Home, Rochester, Michigan Friday June 5,2020. www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.