Marianne J. Weber
Farmington - age 74, passed away peacefully October 6. Loving mother of Jeremy J. and Christopher M. (Jennifer); Devoted grandmother of Ben and Sarah; former wife of Carl J. Weber; sister of Marguerite M. (Joe) Slama and A. V. James (Judy) and the following deceased Pauline M., John S. J., Dr. S. Thomas A. (Marilyn) and Dominic F. (Carol) and loving aunt to many. Visitation Friday, October 11, 4-9 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, October 12, 11 am (in state 10:30 am), at St. Gerald Church, 21300 Farmington Rd, Farmington.
heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019