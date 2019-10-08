Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River)
Farmington, MI
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River)
Farmington, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
21300 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerald Church
21300 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI
Marianne J. Weber


1944 - 2019
Marianne J. Weber Obituary
Marianne J. Weber

Farmington - age 74, passed away peacefully October 6. Loving mother of Jeremy J. and Christopher M. (Jennifer); Devoted grandmother of Ben and Sarah; former wife of Carl J. Weber; sister of Marguerite M. (Joe) Slama and A. V. James (Judy) and the following deceased Pauline M., John S. J., Dr. S. Thomas A. (Marilyn) and Dominic F. (Carol) and loving aunt to many. Visitation Friday, October 11, 4-9 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd. (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Saturday, October 12, 11 am (in state 10:30 am), at St. Gerald Church, 21300 Farmington Rd, Farmington.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
