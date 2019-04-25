|
|
Marianne Lee
Grosse Pointe Park - Marianne Margaret Lee, age 92, of Grosse Pointe Park died on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. Beloved wife of the late William Lee. She was the loving mother of Jane (Phillip) Wahl, Kevin Lee, Mary (Daniel) Card, Amy (Crittenden) Jarvis and the late Robert William Lee. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6. Dearest sister of the late Rodman Moesta. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:30 am until the time of Mass at 12:00 Noon at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church 157 Lake Shore Rd. Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 25, 2019