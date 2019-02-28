Services
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
Marie Antonina Cusumano


1929 - 2019
Marie Antonina Cusumano Obituary
Marie Antonina Cusumano

Detroit - Marie Antonina Cusumano (nee Lumetta), age 89, (April 27, 1929- February 22, 2019) peacefully left her beloved family to join her late, devoted husband of sixty-five years, Frank A. Cusumano Sr.

Marie was born in Detroit and was the daughter of Frances (nee Francesca Cusumano) and Vincenzo Lumetta. Marie is survived by her (only living sibling), her loving sister, Antoinette (Dorothy) Di Clemente. Her lively and enthusiastic perspective on life, and her great motherly devotion will be deeply missed by her seven children; Flora Marie Cusumano, Frances (Neuman) Chigi (Mario, deceased), Theresa Cusumano, Dominic Cusumano (Lillian), Maria Cusumano (Mark Towner), Vincent Cusumano (Mary Ellen), Frank A. Cusumano, Jr. (Julianne).

"Grandma Marie" will always be remembered by her fifteen grandchildren; Christa Marie and Christopher Neuman, Frank and Lillian Marie Cusumano, Marco Cusumano-Towner, Vincent, (Ethan, deceased), Gabriel, Aidan and Antonina Marie Cusumano, Roma, Francesca, Giovanna, Giuliana and Francesco Cusumano and great grandchild, Lucy Marie Eveleth for her delicious holiday meals, her heartfelt and loving affection, thoughtful generosity and her quick witty expressions.

Formerly of Grosse Pointe Shores, Marie was actively involved in various church and community programs, such a Catechist and Eucharistic Minister at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, and both a Girl Scout Leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. Later she earned a Certificate of Culinary Arts from Macomb Community College, which enabled her to be a cooking instructor for the Grosse Pointe Continuing Adult Education Program. Marie enjoyed gardening, homemaking and playing the piano, especially playing the player piano rolls with her grandchildren sitting there beside her, playing and singing along!

Marie was a voracious reader of history which enhanced her worldwide traveling experiences with her husband Frank. Her good health and long life can be attributed to balancing physical activity (swimming laps) and cognitive practice (playing Scrabble with Frank nightly).

She will be forever missed.

Visitation Friday, March 1, from 2-9 PM at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home. Rosary at 7PM.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, March 2 at St. Paul of Tarsus. Instate, or gathering time, 11:30 AM. Service at 12PM.

lee-ellenafuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 28, 2019
