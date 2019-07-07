|
|
Marie Brigham
Brighton - June 20, 2019. Formerly of Trenton, resided in Brighton, MI. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She has passed through her last gate and is celebrating with God and those who passed before. She will be greatly missed and thought of forever. A funeral mass is scheduled to celebrate her life at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell on Tuesday July 16 at 11:00 am. Internment of her ashes will take place at a later date in Our Lady of Hope cemetery in Brownstown, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Howell, or Residential Hospice.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019