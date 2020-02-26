|
|
|
Marie Byrne
February 23, 2020. Age 81. Loving mother of Jennifer Byrne (Hope McCarthy) and Andrew Byrne. Dear sister of the late Jim (Mary Pat) Byrne, late Joan (Dave) Macuga, and late Patrick (Andrea) Byrne. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Marie was known for a gentle, giving and loving personality, and especially her emphasis on family, including her devoted nurturing of Jennifer and Andrew. Known as Auntie Ree by her nieces and nephews, she delighted in spending time with them, often taking them on vacations or day trips. She took special pride in the successes of her immediate family, and her children and relatives likewise were proud anytime they could bring her happiness.
She celebrated her Irish roots whenever possible, including trips to Ireland, St. Patrick's Day celebrations or visits to the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. She also loved Irish music and dancing.
She had a close circle of friends, some of them from her four decades of employment as a Allstate claims agent, some through her various charitable or church-related activities, and others through her lifelong love for the golf course.
Marie was a longtime and active member of St. Blase Catholic Church, where she was an original member of its Voices in Praise choir and its Circle of Women group. She also served in Michigan Interfaith Caregivers, and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels.
Memorial Visitation Friday 9:00am until the 9:30am Memorial Mass at St. Blase Catholic Church (12151 15 Mile Rd. Sterling Heights, 49312). Donations preferred to the or to St. Blase. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020