Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
17650 W. Outer Drive
Dearborn Heights (North of Ford Rd.), MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
17650 W. Outer Drive
Dearborn Heights (North of Ford Rd.), MI
View Map
Westland - Age 90 February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Dear mother of Gregory, Kenneth (Suzanne), and the late Ronald and Bernadette. Mother-in-law of Joseph Oyster. Grandmother of Michael (Jennifer), Stephanie (Michael) Remley, Gregory (Carah), Jacob (Tara), Amanda (Andrew) and Rosemary. Great grandmother of Christina, Abigail, Sarah, Adelyn,Griffin, Marin, Hunter and Henry. Visitation Friday 2pm - 8pm with a 6pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights (North of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Karmanos Cancer Institute or . www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 14, 2019
