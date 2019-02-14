|
|
Marie Gondek
Westland - Age 90 February 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Dear mother of Gregory, Kenneth (Suzanne), and the late Ronald and Bernadette. Mother-in-law of Joseph Oyster. Grandmother of Michael (Jennifer), Stephanie (Michael) Remley, Gregory (Carah), Jacob (Tara), Amanda (Andrew) and Rosemary. Great grandmother of Christina, Abigail, Sarah, Adelyn,Griffin, Marin, Hunter and Henry. Visitation Friday 2pm - 8pm with a 6pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City. In state Saturday 9:30 am until the 10 am Funeral Service at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 17650 W. Outer Drive, Dearborn Heights (North of Ford Rd.). Family suggests memorials to Karmanos Cancer Institute or . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 14, 2019