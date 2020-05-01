Marie Koch
West Bloomfield - Marie Koch, 93, passed on to Jesus at home April 9, 2020. She welcomed her passing to her maker while being comforted with love by her family. She is survived by her husband Wenzel, 7 children, 18 grand children and 7 great grand children. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details at www.mccabefuneralhome.com
West Bloomfield - Marie Koch, 93, passed on to Jesus at home April 9, 2020. She welcomed her passing to her maker while being comforted with love by her family. She is survived by her husband Wenzel, 7 children, 18 grand children and 7 great grand children. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details at www.mccabefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.