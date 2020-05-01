Marie Koch
Marie Koch

West Bloomfield - Marie Koch, 93, passed on to Jesus at home April 9, 2020. She welcomed her passing to her maker while being comforted with love by her family. She is survived by her husband Wenzel, 7 children, 18 grand children and 7 great grand children. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Details at www.mccabefuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
