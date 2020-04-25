Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Novi - 89, April 16, 2020. Surviving are her dear husband of almost 68 years, Frank "Nunz"; beloved children, Michael (Susie) Nido and AnneMarie (Denis) Hurley; 3 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and sister, Elvira (Bill) Hahn. Preceded in death by son, Robert, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Hurley. Marie's family gathered for a private ceremony prior to interment at Holy Sepulchre. A celebration of life will commence when our country is in better health. Memorial tributes suggested to Angela Hospice, Livonia. Arrangements entrusted to the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington (248-474-5200, heeney-sundquist.com)

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
