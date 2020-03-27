Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie VandenBoom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie VandenBoom

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie VandenBoom Obituary
Marie VandenBoom

Grosse Pointe - Marie VandenBoom, passed away March 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her 5 children. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Cornelius "Dutch" VandenBoom. Born to Frances and Joseph DeFoe on May 5, 1930. Sister to Joanne Leonard and the late John, Marguerite DePuys and Joseph Jr. Loving mother of Daniel (Dorette) Michael (Paula) Sandra Vandenberghe (James) Timothy (Diane) and Patrick (Marlene). Dearest Grandmother of Jack, Jeff (Emily), Scott (Justine), Brian (Brit), Timothy II, Kayla, Sara (Chris), Jessica, Jacob and Kristie, Great Grandmother of Carter, Clara, Brooklyn, Henry, Evelyn, Tyler, Kathryn, James, and Kaitlynn. Marie was dedicated to her community and her church, sharing her love of God, unselfishly dividing her time between the St. Paul on the Lake Prayer Ministry, the Altar Society, the Capuchin Ministry, aiding the homeless, Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and always felt personal satisfaction during her time as a Eucharistic Minister bringing communion to the sick. We can't forget the countless hours spent supporting St. Vincent De Paul with her late husband Dutch. During a fulfilling professional career with J.C. Penney and the Grosse Pointe Public Library she met and socialized with many friends. It will be said that Marie touched many with her kindness and love. She will not be forgotten. A funeral mass celebrating Marie's life will be held at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Society of St. Vincent De Paul - St. Paul on the Lake Conference, 157 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -