Marie VandenBoom
Grosse Pointe - Marie VandenBoom, passed away March 25, 2020 at her home surrounded by her 5 children. Beloved wife of 64 years to the late Cornelius "Dutch" VandenBoom. Born to Frances and Joseph DeFoe on May 5, 1930. Sister to Joanne Leonard and the late John, Marguerite DePuys and Joseph Jr. Loving mother of Daniel (Dorette) Michael (Paula) Sandra Vandenberghe (James) Timothy (Diane) and Patrick (Marlene). Dearest Grandmother of Jack, Jeff (Emily), Scott (Justine), Brian (Brit), Timothy II, Kayla, Sara (Chris), Jessica, Jacob and Kristie, Great Grandmother of Carter, Clara, Brooklyn, Henry, Evelyn, Tyler, Kathryn, James, and Kaitlynn. Marie was dedicated to her community and her church, sharing her love of God, unselfishly dividing her time between the St. Paul on the Lake Prayer Ministry, the Altar Society, the Capuchin Ministry, aiding the homeless, Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and always felt personal satisfaction during her time as a Eucharistic Minister bringing communion to the sick. We can't forget the countless hours spent supporting St. Vincent De Paul with her late husband Dutch. During a fulfilling professional career with J.C. Penney and the Grosse Pointe Public Library she met and socialized with many friends. It will be said that Marie touched many with her kindness and love. She will not be forgotten. A funeral mass celebrating Marie's life will be held at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Society of St. Vincent De Paul - St. Paul on the Lake Conference, 157 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020