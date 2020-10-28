1/1
Marietta Leo
October 26, 2020 Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Gus. Dear Mother of Joseph Leo and Loretta Cynowa (Kenneth). Grandmother of Nicholas Gloster, Erica Gloster, August Leo and Isabella Leo. Great Grandmother of Skylar Gloster. Family will receive friends at A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700. Friday 3-8p.m. with Rosary service 7p.m. Funeral Mass Saturday 11a.m. at Our Lady of La Salette, 2600 Harvard Rd., Berkley. Visiting at church begins at 10a.m. Memorial tributes to Detroit Friendship House, 9540 Conant, Hamtramck, MI 48212, a food pantry serving the hungry.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
OCT
30
Rosary
07:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Our Lady of La Salette
OCT
31
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of La Salette
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248) 689-0700
