Marilou Phillips
Marilou Phillips, age 87, passed away February 21, 2020. Beloved wife of Newton for 65 years. Loving mother of Jenny (Tim) Moran, Sue (Chris) Sutton, Steve (Mary Ann) Phillips, Rosanne (Mike) Thomas and Joe Phillips. Proud grandmother of Kimmie (Trippe) Davis, Meghan (Bryan) Niedt, Matthew Sutton (Grace), Stephen (Eileen) Phillips, Andrew Phillips (Ellen), John Thomas (Kameron), Michael (Kim) Thomas, Spencer (Aia) Phillips, Evan Phillips and great-grandmother of Margot Thomas. Dear sister of Joe, the late John and the late Duke. Memorial Visitation Friday, March 6, 10 AM until time of Memorial Service, 11 AM at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial contributions appreciated to the . www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020