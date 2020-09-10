1/1
Marilyn Frommer
Marilyn Frommer

West Bloomfield - Marilyn Frommer, 81, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died on September 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Al Frommer. Cherished mother of Mark (Arlene) Frommer and Larry (Debbie) Frommer. Proud grandmother of Brett, Lindsay, Casey, Justin, and Jenna Frommer. Loving sister of Irwin Arnold Victor. Dear sister-in-law of Sylvia (Ron) Mracky and Carl (Traci) Frommer. Devoted daughter of the late Helen and the late Jack Victor. Also survived by her devoted caregivers, Diana and Stacey. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES, 2:00 P.M. MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. www.irakaufman.com 248-569-0020








Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
