Marilyn H. Behrendt
West Bloomfield - Marilyn H. Behrendt, age 91, passed away July 11, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Allan for 54 years. Loving mother of James and the late Mark (Sherri) Behrendt. Devoted grandmother of Diana Behrendt (Arthur Rutherford) and great-grandmother Natalie Rutherford. Dear aunt of Scott and Robert Schaffer.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, August 1st from 9:00 AM until the time of her funeral service at 11:00 AM at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. She will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery, Detroit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to University of Michigan - The College of Literature, Science, and the Arts.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019