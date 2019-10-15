Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Marilyn J. Syverson

Marilyn J. Syverson Obituary
Marilyn J. Syverson

Farmington Hills - Marilyn J. Syverson (Stribbell) age 82, of Farmington Hills, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, October 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born January 29, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Frank and Bernice Stribbell. Beloved wife for 50 years of Gene; loving mother of Eric (Colleen), John, and Matt (Lisa); proud grandmother of Gabe, Ben, Cate, Anna, Sammy, Jack and Tricia. The Syverson family will receive guests Saturday, October 19th, 9:30 am until the 11:00 am Memorial Mass at St. Gerald Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Marilyn may be made to Angela Hospice or a . Arrangements entrusted to Thayer-Rock Funeral Home Downtown Farmington.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
