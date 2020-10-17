Marilyn Joyce Feiten



Birmingham - Marilyn Joyce Feiten of Birmingham, MI was born in 1933, and peacefully passed away Thurs. Oct. 8th at home from Alzheimer's disease. Her parents, James and Alice (Liddy) Greig, and brother Donald, predeceased her. Marilyn will be missed greatly by her husband of 63 years, Jim, their four children: Greg (Nancy), Gail O'Brien (Mark), Gwen Harbin, and Gary, ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, plus many extended family members and friends.



Marilyn graduated from Detroit Redford High School and Harper Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for a number of physicians throughout her long career. In her last nursing position with orthopedic doctors, Marilyn enjoyed helping all her kids friends if they were injured playing high school sports. She was a longtime member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, Mi.



Marilyn married her high school sweetheart and had their first child ten months after their wedding. She will always be remembered for her holiday parties, cherry pies, Oysters Bienville and starting a tradition of inviting her children and grandchildren to visit her in Florida during Easter break.



While Marilyn loved her family most of all, she also enjoyed golfing, bowling, sailing, bridge, travel, and watching college and pro-sports, especially MSU football.



In her 1st life Marilyn was a loving wife and mother, as well as a proficient certified registered nurse. An hour or so after Marilyn's passing Thursday evening a limousine arrived and whisked her away to Wayne State University School of Medicine to participate in the WSU School of Medicine Body Bequest Program. She is listed as a member of the teaching staff ("The Dead Shall Teach The Living."), and will participate in the training of medical students. Her term of service could extend to approximately two years, after which, she will be cremated and buried with a committal service in the WSU plot at the Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens in Novi, Ml.









