Marilyn L. Mansfield
Farmington Hills - 90, formerly of Farmington and Novi, passed away August 18, 2020. Marilyn was born July 11, 1930, in Detroit, to the late Clarence and Marguerite (Spencer) Schultz. She married Donald L. Mansfield on August 27, 1949, at St. James Methodist Church in Detroit. Sadly, Don preceded her in death on June 10, 2019. Surviving are her devoted children, Michael (Lynne) Mansfield and Lori (Jeff) Vickers; grandchildren, Stephanie (J.P.) Ludwig, Andrew Mansfield and Erin Vickers; great-grandchildren, Katherine and Jonathan Ludwig; and her brother, Clarence "Bud" (the late Sally) Schultz, Jr. Sadly, Marilyn was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rebecca Mansfield, in 2008. Marilyn's family have arranged a private ceremony honoring her life at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Farmington, prior to her interment at Acacia Park Cemetery, Beverly Hills. In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to Orchard United Methodist Church, Farmington Hills. heeney-sundquist.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home
23720 Farmington Road
Downtown Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
