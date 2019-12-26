Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn M. Harris Obituary
Marilyn M. Harris

- - passed away December 24, 2019, at age 87. Loving mother of Barbara (Jeff) Chapp, Thomas (Stacey) Nichols, and Catherine Nichols. Dear grandmother of Laura Hallman (fiancé Robert), and John Hallman. Marilyn taught second grade for 27 years at Schalm elementary in Clawson. Music was essential in her life. She played clarinet, and was an accomplished pianist, and she was a member the Alma College Choir, Northminster Choir and bell choir, and Birmingham Musicale. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple & Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3633 W. Big Beaver Rd. Visitation at church begins Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -