Marilyn M. Harris
- - passed away December 24, 2019, at age 87. Loving mother of Barbara (Jeff) Chapp, Thomas (Stacey) Nichols, and Catherine Nichols. Dear grandmother of Laura Hallman (fiancé Robert), and John Hallman. Marilyn taught second grade for 27 years at Schalm elementary in Clawson. Music was essential in her life. She played clarinet, and was an accomplished pianist, and she was a member the Alma College Choir, Northminster Choir and bell choir, and Birmingham Musicale. Visitation Friday from 3-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple & Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3633 W. Big Beaver Rd. Visitation at church begins Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Memorial tributes to .
