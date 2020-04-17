Services
Marilyn Mae Richards


1933 - 2020
Marilyn Mae Richards Obituary
Marilyn Mae Richards

Marilyn Mae Richards passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born April 15, 1933. She is survived by her husband Robert Joseph Richards (RJ), and her four children, Danny, Lori, Larry and Dayna, her sister, Beverly Wolff, a niece and nephew, Cheryle and Jeff. She has seven wonderful grandchildren and three great grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Marilyn loved music. For most of her adult life, she taught piano lessons to people of all ages in the living room of her home. She also played the piano and organ at church on Sundays, and occasionally for nursing home residents in her neighborhood. Because of the current social circumstances, there will be no funeral service, however, you may write your memories, thoughts or prayers, by signing onto the funeral home website: www.faulmannwalsh.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
