Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Rosner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn N. Rosner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn N. Rosner Obituary
Marilyn N. Rosner

- - Marilyn N. Rosner, 89, died on 30 March 2019. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Rosner and the dear long-time companion of the late Thomas Nessel. Cherished mother of Andrea Rosner-(Nelson) Najer, Roberta (Sheldon) Greenblatt, Judy Rosner-(Chuck) Kronzek, Frank (Esther) Rosner and Karen Katz-(Mark) Diem. Loving grandmother of Sarah Najer, William Najer, Aaron Greenblatt, Marshall (Heli) Greenblatt, Leah (Joel) Barson, Jeremy (Hayley) Rosner, Arielle (Matthew) Howes. Adoring great-grandmother of Oliver, Noah, Sunny & Rosie Barson, Ethan, Connor & Shayna Rosner and Dylan Howes. SERVICE WERE HELD MONDAY, APRIL 1, 2019 IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at the Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now