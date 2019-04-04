|
|
Marilyn N. Rosner
- - Marilyn N. Rosner, 89, died on 30 March 2019. Marilyn was the beloved wife of the late Wallace Rosner and the dear long-time companion of the late Thomas Nessel. Cherished mother of Andrea Rosner-(Nelson) Najer, Roberta (Sheldon) Greenblatt, Judy Rosner-(Chuck) Kronzek, Frank (Esther) Rosner and Karen Katz-(Mark) Diem. Loving grandmother of Sarah Najer, William Najer, Aaron Greenblatt, Marshall (Heli) Greenblatt, Leah (Joel) Barson, Jeremy (Hayley) Rosner, Arielle (Matthew) Howes. Adoring great-grandmother of Oliver, Noah, Sunny & Rosie Barson, Ethan, Connor & Shayna Rosner and Dylan Howes. SERVICE WERE HELD MONDAY, APRIL 1, 2019 IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at the Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 4, 2019