Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Marilyn (Lubeck) Paladino


1946 - 2019
Marilyn (Lubeck) Paladino Obituary
Marilyn Paladino (Lubeck)

Warren - age 73, former ballroom dance teacher and 50-year resident of Warren, died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, June 27, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was the beloved wife for 51 years of Lawrence Paladino and mother of Sheri (Rizzo) and Lisa (Olejniczak) and also leaves seven loving grandchildren: Anthony, Dominic, Natalee, Nicolas Rizzo and Christian, Cameron, and Samantha Olejniczak. A Pershing H.S. graduate, she worked at Wayne-Oakland Bank in the 1960s and also as a teacher at Helen Dodge Dance Studio in Royal Oak. She laughed a lot and enjoyed gardening, crafts, shopping, baking, cooking, and many trips to Florida with the family. Marilyn was the sister of the late Janet Dissett and daughter of the late Steve and Anna (Hricik) Lubeck. Visitation Mon., July 1 from 2-8 at Wasik Funeral Home, 11470 13 Mile, Warren 48093, with service there at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment 2:30 p.m. July 8 at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
