Marilyn Ross Nicholis


Fenton - Age 73, of Fenton, died peacefully, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Cremation has taken place and at this time no services will be held.

Marilyn was born September 18, 1945 in East Cleveland, OH, the daughter of Elwood Byrns and Ruth Christine (Rothaermel) Spoonamore. She studied Accounting at Wayne State & Michigan State University. She had resided in Fenton for the past 4 years coming from Royal Oak where she had resided for 30 years. Marilyn loved her dogs, was an avid reader, loved the ocean, sun, boating, gardening and especially music.

Surviving are: her daughter, Stefanie and husband Shilo Geilhart of Fenton; grandchildren, Taylan, Teagan, Kellen, and Kinsley. She was preceded in death by her parents; and twin sister, Carolyn Walls Harlton. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
