|
|
Marilyn Sue Piper
- - Born December 20th, 1946 in Mt. Clemens, MI. Passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 with family by her side. Predeceased by her parents Richard and Delores Piper. Beloved sister of Janet Piper, Ronald Piper, Gary Piper, Patricia (Peter) vanOyen, and James (Nancy) Piper. Loving aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and great-aunt to 10 great nieces and nephews. Friend to all who met her. Marilyn lived her life to the fullest. After retiring from her career at GM, Marilyn filled her days doing the things she loved—watching the Detroit Tigers, playing golf, and spending time with friends and family. She also had a big heart for animals and always had a furry friend or two nearby. If there was ever a person to admire for her selflessness, strength, positivity, and witty sense of humor, it was Mar. "Piper", as she was affectionately called by her close friends, touched the lives of so many people with her thoughtfulness and caring spirit. Her one-liners and giving nature will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 22, 2019