Marilyn Tyler
Marilyn Tyler

Marilyn Therese Tyler passed away peacefully in Brighton and went home to Jesus on May 23rd, 2020 in the evening, at age 85. She lived in Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Marilyn, more commonly referred to as "Granny" was born to Alburn and Dorothy Belleville on December 26th, 1934 at home in Detroit, Michigan. Marilyn loved being around her family and friends more than anything and was always present for each family members milestones. She was a devoted member of St. Sabina church. Marilyn loved to eat (especially at Connor's) and enjoyed her bread and butter. She attended school at St. Martin's in Detroit, and still went to class reunions. Marilyn made amazing pies and was an incredible cook and baker. She played piano and adored her cats. Marilyn raised her 7 children and co-raised her 13 grandchildren. In her later years she devoted her time at Garden City hospital giving communion and working the door at St. Sabina fish fry's.

Marilyn is survived by her sister, Joanne (Ron) Buchanan; 7 children, Lynne Brennan, Timothy Tyler, Maureen (Chad) Everett, Paul (Janet) Tyler, Maggie (Chris) Billel, Katy (Matt) Lambert, Tom (Gail) Tyler; 13 grandchildren, Meghan Brennan, Katy Patton, Kirstian Tyler, Lauren Ashley, Tyler Billel, Alyse Billel, Brie Fairchild, Spencer Tyler, Sophie Tyler, Belle Lambert, Matthew Everett, Camryn Tyler, Paul Conner Tyler; and great grandchildren, Grace, Connor and Madison.

Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private immediate family funeral at St. Sabina church. The family requests that those wishing to make donations in Marilyn's name please visit the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/

Marilyn will be remembered as the selfless, comical, warmhearted human being and above all else, the best mother and grandmother to the family she raised. Marilyn will also be remembered as the bright and shining light in the St. Sabina church and various communities that she served. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
