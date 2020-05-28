Marilynn G. Kolo
1939 - 2020
Marilynn G. Kolo

Canton - Marilynn G. Kolo, age 80, of Canton, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Marilynn was born August 22, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Lida Grube.

To cherish her memory she leaves one son; William (Rhonda) Kolo II, two brothers; Jerome (Marilyn) Grube and William (Linda) Grube and two grandchildren; Michael Kolo and Brendan Kolo.

She was preceded in death by her husband; William Kolo and her son; Michael Kolo.

Visitation will be held at Crane Funeral Home, 36885 Goddard Road, Romulus, MI 48174 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am. Mass will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:30am, with Father John Dumas officiating. Interment will take place at North Raber Cemetery on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Online guests may visit www.cranefuneralhome.net.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Crane Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Aloysius Catholic Church
JUN
3
Interment
North Raber Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Crane Funeral Home
36885 Goddard Rd
Romulus, MI 48174
(734) 941-9200
