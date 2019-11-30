|
Marion Elizabeth Graham
Marion Elizabeth Graham, 87, November 18, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late William and Viola Graham. Dear sister of the late Shirley (the late Leo) Hamel. Cherished aunt of Kathleen (Brian) McMahon, William Hamel, James Hamel, and Daniel Hamel. Also survived by several grand nieces and grandnephews.
Visitation Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison St., St. Clair Shores, MI, 48081, until the funeral mass at 10:30 am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial donations to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott St., Detroit, MI, 48207, or the Michigan Humane Society.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019