Marion Georgia Schneider
Rocky River, OH - Marion Georgia Schneider (nee Poulson), 87, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2020 in Rocky River, Ohio after a short illness. Marion was born in Detroit on April 2, 1933 to Erna and Ray Poulson, a child of the Depression. After high school, she attended Wayne State University, where she met David Schneider. They were married in 1954 and lived in Livonia and Westland until his untimely death in 1966. His loss left an indelible mark on her and her family. Marion had a ravenous curiosity for information and a deep love of reading for so many topics! Her books were her most treasured possessions. Some favorites were biographies, science, physics, history, anything about the UK, the arts, cooking and more. Yet for all her scholarly interests, her favorite TV show by far was Big Bang Theory, which would reduce her to tears from laughing so hard - even though she'd seen every episode countless times. She loved to travel and some highlights were her trips to Scotland and England. She had a tremendous interest in genealogy and had traced her family's history back many centuries. She worked as a secretary/receptionist for a variety of small businesses in the Metro Detroit area until relocating to Elyria, Ohio in 2005.She is survived by: her children, John of Manchester, MI; Douglas (Rose) of Sheffield Village, OH and Patricia Cheal of Brighton, MI; her brother Russell (Donna) Poulson; four grandchildren, John, David Joel and Michael; as well as great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her husband Dave, sister Grace Gaereminck, brother Bill (Vacelia) Poulson, grandson Daniel Schneider and nephew David Poulson. Marion was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- even when her own funds were small. If you felt compelled to make a contribution in her name it would be most appreciated. She will be laid to rest for eternity in the family plot next to David at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. A memorial service will be held in the future. In the meantime, please send up a little prayer of thanks that now, she's in a happier place. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit listonfuneralhome.com