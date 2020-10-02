1/1
Marion Georgia Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Georgia Schneider

Rocky River, OH - Marion Georgia Schneider (nee Poulson), 87, passed peacefully in her sleep on September 28, 2020 in Rocky River, Ohio after a short illness. Marion was born in Detroit on April 2, 1933 to Erna and Ray Poulson, a child of the Depression. After high school, she attended Wayne State University, where she met David Schneider. They were married in 1954 and lived in Livonia and Westland until his untimely death in 1966. His loss left an indelible mark on her and her family. Marion had a ravenous curiosity for information and a deep love of reading for so many topics! Her books were her most treasured possessions. Some favorites were biographies, science, physics, history, anything about the UK, the arts, cooking and more. Yet for all her scholarly interests, her favorite TV show by far was Big Bang Theory, which would reduce her to tears from laughing so hard - even though she'd seen every episode countless times. She loved to travel and some highlights were her trips to Scotland and England. She had a tremendous interest in genealogy and had traced her family's history back many centuries. She worked as a secretary/receptionist for a variety of small businesses in the Metro Detroit area until relocating to Elyria, Ohio in 2005.She is survived by: her children, John of Manchester, MI; Douglas (Rose) of Sheffield Village, OH and Patricia Cheal of Brighton, MI; her brother Russell (Donna) Poulson; four grandchildren, John, David Joel and Michael; as well as great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by: her husband Dave, sister Grace Gaereminck, brother Bill (Vacelia) Poulson, grandson Daniel Schneider and nephew David Poulson. Marion was a supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - even when her own funds were small. If you felt compelled to make a contribution in her name it would be most appreciated. She will be laid to rest for eternity in the family plot next to David at Glen Eden Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan. A memorial service will be held in the future. In the meantime, please send up a little prayer of thanks that now, she's in a happier place. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit listonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville
36403 Center Ridge Road (at Stoney Ridge Road)
North Ridgeville, OH 44039
(440) 327-7422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved