Marion Louise Allan
1930 - 2020
Marion Louise Allan, age 90, of Northville, Michigan passed away Saturday June 6, 2020 peacefully at home due to natural causes. Beloved wife of the late James C. Allan, mother of Patricia Debolski and Sandra Raptis, sister of Sophie Bryant and Tom Marko, grandmother to James Debolski, Jason Debolski and Erica Johnson; eleven great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Marion was born in Detroit, Michigan to Louis and Alexandra Marko on May 12, 1930. She loved life and her family. A funeral service will take place on Friday June 12th at 11:00am at Harry J Will Funeral Home in Livonia.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort and hope bring the family peace and love.
JG
