Marion Louise Lemke-Bevier
Saline - On Saturday, July 20, 2019, Marion Louise Lemke-Bevier, loving wife and mother of five children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, passed away at the age of 96 in Saline.
Marion was born June 3, 1923 in Ypsilanti, MI to Carl Albert and Inez (née Fowler) Lemke. Her family moved to Whittaker, MI in 1936 when her parents bought a farm on the corner of Whittaker and Rosbolt, and where she learned the hard work of farming during the Great Depression.
She was a 1941 graduate of Lincoln Consolidated High School and a 1943 graduate of Cleary College in Ypsilanti. Marion worked for the Dean of Students at Michigan Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University) until 1951. After thirteen years of raising five children and giving piano lessons to the neighborhood, Marion returned to administration at EMU in 1964, eventually retiring in 1989.
Marion and Edward Bevier (d 2000) were married on December 23, 1943. When Edward returned from Europe after WW2, they built a home on the corner of her father's farm where she lived her remaining years.
She was predeceased by her parents Carl and Inez, her sister Donna Garlough (Glen), and her husband of fifty-seven years, Edward.
Marion is survived by two sisters Margaret Saltz (Terry, dec.) and Shirley Huber (Don), sons Kim (Ann) and Scott, daughters Linda Bevier-Battani, Judy Bevier-Cooper (David) and Marilyn Bevier-Schlictman (Tom), grandchildren Diana Bevier-Gettys (Jamie), Steven Bevier, Jennifer Dapprich-Wheeler (Glenn), Cheri Dapprich-Dickinson (Robert, dec.), Caron Cooper-Wilhelm, Jason Bevier, and eight great-grandchildren, Ava, Ari, and Ana Wilhelm, Brice Dickinson, Hunter, Madison, Ty and Breanna Wheeler.
She was a lifelong member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Ypsilanti, MI.
Her loving presence on this Earth has been inspiration for all.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019