Marion Ruth (Thiede) Childs



Livonia - Age 90, passed on June 20th,2020. She was born in Dearborn on September 2nd, 1929 to John and Mary (Nitz) Thiede. Proceeded in death by her husband Dorval and granddaughter Lisa DaSacco. She will be greatly missed by daughters Laurie (James) Williams, Linda Hablitz and Lisa (Chris) Parken and sister Elsie Robins. Also, granddaughters Nicole Larkins, Amber Bowman, Lauren Hablitz and Michelle Hablitz. She was a great grandmother to ten great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She loved her family, playing bingo and cards.



She will be laid to rest on Tuesday at Howe Peterson Dearborn, after a private family viewing. Due to restrictions of gatherings at this time, details for a memorial luncheon are still being planned.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store