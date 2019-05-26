|
Marion Walker
- - Marion Walker passed away in December 2018 while a resident of Sunrise (memory care). She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jack (John Leo) Walker. Together they raised 3 children; Elaine (Craig Derosier), Gregg (Dorothyann), & Leslie (Dr Pheroze Tamboli). Marion & Jack lived in St Clair Shores until they retired to Boon Michigan. Marion sold clothing for Queensway, worked at James Rogers Jr. High, and was a medical assistant for Drs Rosen, and Hefka & McCarroll. She was also an active member of the Alter Sodality of St. Germaine Church. A memorial service will be at 10:00AM June 01, 2019 at St Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac, MI
