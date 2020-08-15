1/1
Marjorie Ann Neubacher
Marjorie Ann Neubacher

Lake Orion - Neubacher, Marjorie Ann; age 91 of Lake Orion, passed on Friday, August 7, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Frank Neubacher; mother of Deborah (Robert) Krieg, Mark (Barbara) Neubacher, Greta (James) Stuef, and the late Roberta (Doug) Roberts; mother-in-law of the late Glenn McKennon; grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 14. Private service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, MI on August 18, 2020. Online condolences and full obituary at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
