Marjorie Ann Neubacher
Lake Orion - Neubacher, Marjorie Ann; age 91 of Lake Orion, passed on Friday, August 7, 2020. Wife of the late Robert Frank Neubacher; mother of Deborah (Robert) Krieg, Mark (Barbara) Neubacher, Greta (James) Stuef, and the late Roberta (Doug) Roberts; mother-in-law of the late Glenn McKennon; grandmother of 10; great grandmother of 14. Private service and interment at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston, MI on August 18, 2020. Online condolences and full obituary at www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
