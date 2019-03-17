|
Marjorie Anne Wetzel
Santa Fe, NM - Marjorie Anne Wetzel (nee Jantz), 72 of Santa Fe, New Mexico, formerly of Farmington Hills, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 9, 2019. She worked for Botsford Hospital and then Comerica Bank from which she retired in 2013. She was an active member of the Farmington Players Theatre group for many years and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. After her retirement, she moved to Santa Fe to be with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Scott (Cynthia), Jodi (Abel) and four grandchildren, Teagan, Lola, Gavin and Gage, her brother, Bob (Carol) Jantz, sister-in-law, Anne, She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Edith, her brother, Bill, and her sister-in-law, Betty. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 23 at 11am at Farmington Hills Unity, 32500 W. 13 Mile Rd. with a luncheon to follow
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019