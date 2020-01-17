|
|
Marjorie Baird Keils
Marjorie Baird Keils was born in Marquette, Michigan on October 23,1938 to Bertha Maki Maden and William Frederick Maden. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and her life exemplified the Finnish word sisu (pronounced see-soo). Sisu combines the traits of courage, strength, indomitable will, perseverance and drive, and Marjorie had those traits, doing what she thought was right and what must be done.
A member of Christ Church Detroit parish for more than 20 years, Marjorie died late in the afternoon of December 30, 2019 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan surrounded by family and embraced by her husband and son. Marjorie was the wife of Philip J. Keils, and they were married at Christ Church Detroit on November 25, 2000. She was the mother of Erik Greer (Marlene Bahr) and Leslie G. Haeger (Robert), and grandmother of Andrew, Claire and Laurel Haeger. She was the sister of Barbara Wagner (Nick) and the late Ronald F. Maden (Shirley). Marjorie was also the stepmother of David Schwam-Baird (Shira Schwam-Baird) and Bruce Baird (Dara L.), as well as Lucinda A. Keils, Nancy E. Keils, and Mary E. Keils (Ron Carnell). She had several step-grandchildren; Michael Schwam-Baird (Vanessa Ulmer) the parents of her step-great grandchild Maya Ulmer Baird; Evan and Matthew Baird, Philip D. and Lauren R. Keils.
Marjorie was elegant and a fiercely loyal person who was very devoted to her husband, family, and friends. She was a working mother who worked with the Detroit Institute of Arts in the membership department prior to her career culminating as the executive secretary and campaign chief of staff for the Honorable Patricia Boyle, Chief Justice, Michigan Supreme Court, from 1983-1998. Marjorie, a life-long Detroit supporter, lived in North Rosedale Park, Harbortown, and in her later years, Grosse Pointe. She was an avid bridge player, took pride in her portrayal of 'Nurse Ratched' in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' with the North Rosedale Park Players and made lifelong friends with her neighbors in this close-knit community. As lung disease increasingly restricted her travels, she became the "press secretary" for generations of her family with her lovely phone conversations and enjoyed sending unique cards signed with her beautiful penmanship. She actively kept abreast of politics, loved reading political biographies and faithfully followed her beloved Detroit Tigers.
Visitation will be at 10:00am followed by a memorial service at 10:30am on Saturday, February 29th, at Christ Church Detroit, 960 E. Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48207.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Church Detroit.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020