Marjorie Joan (Hawes) Ouellette
Novi - Marjorie Joan (Hawes) Ouellette (93) of Novi, MI, passed from this life on March 20th, 2020.
Born August 12, 1926 in Hudson, Indiana to the late Willmont C. and Mildred (Butler) Hawes, Marjorie attended Michigan State University in Lansing, MI where she obtained a degree in Elementary Education. While at MSU she met her husband Joseph G. Ouellette to whom she was married 40 years until his passing in 1989. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Marjorie taught elementary school in Battle Creek and Hazel Park, MI. After raising her four children, she resumed teaching preschool at Huntington Woods Nursery School for 3 years and Huntington Woods Christian Nursery School for 13 years.
Marjorie's passion was visiting with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to travel, documenting a trip to South East Asia in a book of poetry. She was an avid bridge and scrabble player, enjoyed golf and loved reading, cooking, piano, music and sewing. She cherished her friendships and involvement in the LaSalette Guild, Huntington Woods Women's Club, the Somerset Golf League and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Beloved by her late husband, Joseph G. Ouellette and her late son, Mark Ouellette, Marjorie is survived by her sisters, Jean (Hawes) Arnold of Kihei, HI, and Janet (Hawes) Pusey of Jackson, WY; children, Rev. J. Craig Ouellette and daughter-in-law Tina, of Pembroke, MA; Scott Ouellette of Lake Orion, MI; Wendy (Ouellette) Myers and John Myers of Brighton, MI; granddaughters Amy Ouellette of Pembroke MA, and Michelle (Ouellette) Sawtelle and Matthew Sawtelle of East Bridgewater, MA. and two great-grandsons, Asher Ouellette and Benjamin Sawtelle. In addition, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the State of Michigan Executive Order that prohibits all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring among persons not part of a single household which is in effect until April 14, 2020.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 989 Spaulding Ave. S. E., Ada, MI 49301
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020