Detroit - Marjorie King, age 79 of Detroit, passed away October 30, 2019. Loving mother of Janet (Frank) Kokanakes and James Esper. Adoring grandmother of Adam and Charlie Kokanakes and Samantha (Joe) Ellis. Cherished great-grandmother of Mason Ellis. She was preceded in death by her parents Janet and Austin King and James Spiza, her loving companion. Marjorie was the owner of her own landscaping supply company, Bushel Stop. She was an avid dancer with the Five Star Dance Group and an active member of Farmington Goodfellows. She will be missed dearly. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
