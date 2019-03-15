Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St William Catholic Church
531 Common St
Walled Lake, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St William Catholic Church
531 Common St
Walled Lake, MI
View Map
Farmington Hills - age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Merle; loving husband of Stacy; father of Alexis Koebel and Nicholas Kelly; son of Mary Kelly; brother of Michael (Kim), Matthew (Sue) and Marty. Visitation Saturday, 3-8 pm and Sunday, 2-8 pm, Vigil Service Sunday at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at St William Catholic Church, 531 Common St, Walled Lake, MI 48390. www.heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 15, 2019
