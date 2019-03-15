|
|
Mark C. Kelly
Farmington Hills - age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father Merle; loving husband of Stacy; father of Alexis Koebel and Nicholas Kelly; son of Mary Kelly; brother of Michael (Kim), Matthew (Sue) and Marty. Visitation Saturday, 3-8 pm and Sunday, 2-8 pm, Vigil Service Sunday at 7 pm at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds, N of Grand River) downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday 10 am (in state 9:30 am) at St William Catholic Church, 531 Common St, Walled Lake, MI 48390. www.heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 15, 2019