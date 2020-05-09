Mark David Mitshkun, 71, of Dexter, Michigan, died on 08 May 2020. Beloved husband of Diane Rosenblum, Cherished brother-in-law of Stephen Rosenblum (Rosalyn Sarver); Susan Rosenblum; Bill Lawrence; Loving uncle of Aaron Rosenblum; Daniel Rosenblum (Jill); Sara Rosenblum (David Hernandez); Danica McAdam (Jeff); Joshua Lawrence (Molly). Great-uncle to Theo and Emery Rosenblum and Landon McAdam. Preceded in death by his sister, Beverley Lawrence; parents, Mary and Damor Mitshkun and in-laws, Ida and Albert Rosenblum. He is also survived by dozens of dear friends. A celebration of Mark's life will take place at a future date to be announced. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 9 to May 10, 2020.