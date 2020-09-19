1/
Mark Dwyer Urquhart
Mark Dwyer Urquhart, son of John and Margaret Urquhart. Born November 26, 1927 in Detroit, MI died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age of 92. He served in the US Army in the Korean War October 1950 and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in July of 1952. Mark married the love of his life, Dolores Marie Cichoracki November 15, 1952. He lived a full life. Mark will always be remembered as a great Dad, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He was a man that set the example. He led the way and we shared all chores. Grass cutting wasn't just for boys. He was an equal opportunist. After the kids left, he became the Chief Dishwasher to make sure he helped mom anyway he could. He was driven to help people at church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to garden and was still doing yard work until his stroke last year. Dad was proud of his Scottish ancestry and one of his thrills in life was a visit to the Urquhart Castle in Scotland. He also loved watching his Grandson Sean compete in the Scottish Highland Games locally. Mark was preceded in death by Dolores (August 2, 2018), his wife of over 66 years. He is survived by their 3 children - Brian (Sandy), Pat, and Laura (Earl); 7 grandchildren - Sean (Lin), Jade (Evi), Kyle, Simone (Bob), Liam (Amy), Alec (partner Amelia), and Emma; 7 great grandchildren - Sincier, Promise, Dylan, Champion, Owen, Honor, Emily and Jack (due November 2020). He died of complications from a stroke he suffered June of 2019. Donations can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 30800 Telegraph Road, #1131, Bingham Farms 48025 or the American Diabetes Association. www.mccabefuneralhome.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
