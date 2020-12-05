Mark L Kahn



Detroit - Mark Leo Kahn, long-time Detroiter, died on Nov. 10, 2020 at age 98. Mark was born in Manhattan, New York on Dec. 16, 1921, to Russian-Jewish immigrants. Beloved father, grandfather, and friend, Mark is survived by his four children: Ann, Peter, James, Jean; their mother Ruth; son-in-law Arthur; daughters-in-law Carmen, Janegail; granddaughters Emily, Sarah, Natalie; stepdaughter Mary Jo. He was preceded in death by his second wife Elaine and later by his companion Mary Louise. Mark remained exceptionally good-natured, friendly, and caring throughout his long life. Mark graduated from Columbia University in 1942 (Editor-in-Chief, the Spectator). In World War II, after training as an aerial navigator, he was stationed in London 1943-45, where he served as an intelligence analyst with the OSS, achieving the rank of Captain. Mark earned a PhD in Economics from Harvard in 1950 and taught at Wayne State University for 36 years. Professor Emeritus of Economics at Wayne State and former Department Chair, he founded WSU's Master's Program in Industrial Relations in 1978 (Director, 1978-85). Conflict resolution, constructive labor relations, and community service were central themes of his accomplished life. He loved language and good writing. He was a leading member of many professional organizations including the National Academy of Arbitrators (President, 1983-84), the Society of Professionals in Dispute Resolution (President, 1986-87), and the Labor and Employment Relations Association. He served as an impartial arbitrator for about 1200 union-employer disputes, 1953-2004. Mark mentored and assisted many students and practitioners in these fields. The family will hold a memorial service at the Birmingham Temple at a future date.









