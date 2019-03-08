|
|
Mark McQuiggan, MD
Farmington Hills - Mark C., MD of Farmington Hills, age 85. Died peacefully March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Brunk) for 58 years. Dear son of the late Dr. Mark R. and Dr. Catherine (Corbeille) McQuiggan. Mark was a urologist and practiced in Southfield. He was on the staff of North Detroit General Hospital and Ascension Providence Hospital. Visitation will be held at R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Rd., Livonia, Saturday and Sunday from 2 - 7 pm. Instate at Nardin Park United Methodist Church, 29887 W. Eleven Mile Rd., Farmington Hills, Monday from 10 am until his Funeral Service at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to Nardin Park Church and . () Please share a memory atwww.rggrharris.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 8, 2019