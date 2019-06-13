|
|
Marlene Kay Yuhas
Farmington Hills - Marlene Kay Catherine Yuhas passed away June 8, 2019 at the age of 70. She was the loving partner and soulmate of Mike Morrison; devoted mother of Denice (Bill) Herman and Diane (Russ) Stipanovich; proud grandmother of Vance and Dante; and dear sister of Carol (Ken) Edwards, the late Elaine (late Mitch) Charneski and late Clarence (late Evelene) Guindon. She also leaves several beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Marlene's Memorial Visitation will be Thursday, June 13th, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. A Memorial Gathering will continue Friday, June 14th, 10:30 a.m. until the time of her Memorial Mass 11 a.m. at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for Cancer Research in her name.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 13, 2019