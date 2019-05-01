|
Marlene Lidstrom
Greenback, TN - Marlene Sylvia Lidstrom, 79, of Greenback TN passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019.
Beloved wife of Oscar Lidstrom for 60 years. Loving mother of Charisse (Mark) Ryden, Linda (Dan) Checkowsky and Craig (Carol) Lidstrom. Grandmother of Amanda Checkowsky and Emma Ryden. Survived by her sisters Leona Stimson, Eleanor Marshall, Sharon Crady and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Joseph and Leta Winter and sister Cathleen Boyd. Formerly of Pontiac, Rochester and Clarkston MI, Oscar and Marlene retired to Greenback TN in 1994.
Donations may be made to CUREPSP www.curepsp.org or Foundation for PSP/ CBD and Related Brain Diseases, 1216 Broadway 2nd Fl., New York, NY 10001, 347- 294-2873
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 1, 2019