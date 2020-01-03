|
Marlene Shipp Chavis
Memorial service for Marlene Shipp Chavis, Jan. 4, 2020. Family Hour at noon, Service at 1:00 p.m., Metropolitan Baptist Church, 13110 Fourteenth St., Detroit, MI 48238, www.MBCDetroit.org.
Watch the memorial service LIVE, read the full obituary and add your photos and memories of Marlene Chavis on Facebook. (https://www.facebook.com/marlene.chavis.56)
Marlene Shipp Chavis, A.D. was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1932, the oldest of eight children born to Gordon and Margaret Neal Shipp. She departed this earth on December 28, 2019 at the age of 87.
Marlene married her next-door neighbor, William M. Chavis, M.D., in 1954, and they lived in Cambridge, Mass. before settling in Detroit.
After raising their sons Steven and Stuart, Marlene returned to school, earning Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees at the University of Detroit, and a Doctor of Arts degree at the University of Michigan. Marlene served in faculty positions at Wayne County Community College, Highland Park Community College, Mercy College, St. Mary's College of Orchard Lake, and Wayne State University. She was a lecturer at the Univ. of Michigan-Ann Arbor and was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Detroit - Mercy from 1981 through 1990. She taught in Detroit Public Schools in 1989.
The culmination of her professional life was as coordinator for the Pre-Medical Scholars Project and Minority High School Outreach Program at Wayne State Univ. School of Medicine, where she located and cultivated scores of young scholars into medical students. She retired in 2003.
She was recognized with a Bridge Builders Award by New Calvary Baptist Church in Detroit, and as "Mother of the Year" in 2005 by her home congregation of 50 years, Metropolitan Baptist Church in Detroit.
She was an active member of Sorosis Literary and Art Club, the Links, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and other organizations.
Marlene's passion was books. Her personal library numbered more than 3000 volumes. In lieu of flowers, please donate a new, bound children's book to Sorosis Literary and Art Club c/o Georgia Hill, 22200 W. 11 Mile Rd., PO Box 4262, Southfield, MI 48037.
